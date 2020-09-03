SOLVE Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $36.75 million and $994,964.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00125220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00207854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01585462 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175916 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,523,878 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

