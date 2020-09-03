SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $7.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,071,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

