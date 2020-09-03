Sphere Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,063.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $2,063.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00052331 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,919.11 or 1.01495556 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003017 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00202532 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000912 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

