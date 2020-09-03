Spiking Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $73,948.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

