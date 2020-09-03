Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.19.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $564,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,913,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 13,931 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $2,443,776.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,730 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,116 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,999,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,961,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $15.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.72. The company had a trading volume of 158,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.