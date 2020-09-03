Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $149.51 and last traded at $152.86. Approximately 16,225,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 13,396,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.88.

Specifically, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,703 shares of company stock worth $34,192,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.10 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $9,078,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after buying an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Square by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

