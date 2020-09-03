St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.17% of St. Joe worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. St. Joe Co has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.10.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

