Starbase Achieves Market Capitalization of $209,711.91 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $209,711.91 and $2,311.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043066 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.67 or 0.05637077 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

