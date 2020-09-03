Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 233.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.35. 11,315,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,100,702. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $97.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,527 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

