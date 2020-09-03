Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 149,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,980. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

