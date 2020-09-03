Stewart Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, reaching $139.14. 2,030,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,254. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

