Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Caleres Call Options (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,584 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,832% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.

CAL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,530. Caleres has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $314.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.11 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Caleres by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $2,375,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Caleres by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 170,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Caleres by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.