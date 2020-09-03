Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,349 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 799% compared to the average daily volume of 150 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.93 target price on the stock. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,337,000 after purchasing an additional 812,062 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,844,000 after purchasing an additional 166,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

RY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,728. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.