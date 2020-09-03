Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Stryker worth $116,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 8,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 397,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,610,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $47,250,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $10,404,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.04. The company had a trading volume of 88,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,701. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average is $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

