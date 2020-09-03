Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Up 54.1% in August

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the July 30th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super League Gaming stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Super League Gaming worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,429. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

