suterusu 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.53 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, suterusu has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One suterusu token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.56 or 0.05554842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035616 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

SUTER is a token. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,373,576,311 tokens. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.