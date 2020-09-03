SWS Partners Acquires 938 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 1.5% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Square were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Square by 60.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ traded down $10.02 on Thursday, hitting $152.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,225,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,396,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.10 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,192,014. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

