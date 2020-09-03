SWS Partners Buys 285 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 482.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $4,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,259. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.10.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

