SWS Partners Decreases Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

SWS Partners lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. 22,270,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,042,836. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.