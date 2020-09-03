SWS Partners Grows Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Zillow Group from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

ZG stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.02. 528,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.36. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

