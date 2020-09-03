SWS Partners Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $22.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,083,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,282. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.25.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

