SWS Partners Invests $346,000 in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,461 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.71. 5,225,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,508. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

