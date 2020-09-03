SWS Partners Purchases 391 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SWS Partners increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $57,000. AXA grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $11.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,164. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.23 and a 200 day moving average of $178.70. The company has a market capitalization of $255.94 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $1,521,173.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,491 shares in the company, valued at $184,406,948.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 803,160 shares of company stock valued at $158,613,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

