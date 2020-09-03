SWS Partners Takes $1.14 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.5% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,479,000 after purchasing an additional 503,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 42,253,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,279,410. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 123.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

