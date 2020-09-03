Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Up 21.2%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) shot up 21.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.26. 1,873,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 811,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

