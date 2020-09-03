TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 107,442 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 107,442 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $111,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 434,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 88,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,706,646. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.