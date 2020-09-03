TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 179,937 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,937 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Starbucks worth $172,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,527. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.70. 935,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $97.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

