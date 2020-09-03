TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 231,260 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 71.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $92,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $16,952,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,941,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,780,788. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day moving average is $164.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

