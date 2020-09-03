TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 621,303 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,303 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $106,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $334,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.74. 420,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average is $123.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

