TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $94,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.42. 17,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,394. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,450 shares of company stock worth $16,149,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

