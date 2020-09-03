TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 124,846 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Kimberly Clark worth $91,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.26. 119,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,031. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.