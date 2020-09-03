TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 224,352 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $133,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,577,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after buying an additional 3,628,061 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $76,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $56,327,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,922,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,113,000 after buying an additional 1,754,624 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.64. 101,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.