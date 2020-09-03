TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,873 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,978 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Splunk worth $95,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Splunk by 212.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after purchasing an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 44.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,636 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,374,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 23.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,574,000 after purchasing an additional 278,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $149,615.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,828.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,825 shares of company stock worth $16,817,730. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded down $15.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,531. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.