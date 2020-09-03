TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 332,640 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,111,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,640 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $131,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 158,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 106,092 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 92,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.