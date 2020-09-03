TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 52,852 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,852 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Atlassian worth $85,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9,825.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,242,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,238,000 after buying an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Atlassian by 830.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 161,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

Shares of TEAM traded down $10.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.92. 86,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,169. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -125.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $199.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.