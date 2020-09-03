TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 517,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of TJX Companies worth $127,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 742,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.55, a P/E/G ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

