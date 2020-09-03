TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of CoStar Group worth $76,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 118.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 517,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 511,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,261,000 after purchasing an additional 84,667 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP traded down $32.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $845.28. 7,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,367. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $939.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 104.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $797.14 and a 200-day moving average of $690.95.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

