TD Asset Management Inc. Has $102.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,868,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $102,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $789,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $7,558,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $57.70. 904,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800,232. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $60.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

