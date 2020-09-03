TD Asset Management Inc. Has $113.06 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,344 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Republic Services worth $113,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 726,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 828.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 701,438 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after purchasing an additional 655,789 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 651,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,172,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.54. 150,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,129. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.