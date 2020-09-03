TD Asset Management Inc. Has $116.01 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,857 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $116,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9,539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,351 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in 3M by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.17. The company had a trading volume of 228,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

