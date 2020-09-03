TD Asset Management Inc. Has $131.82 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,715 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $131,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.65 and a beta of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

