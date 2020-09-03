TD Asset Management Inc. Has $135.86 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,781 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $135,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 171.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after buying an additional 1,478,974 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 48.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 336.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 34,274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 211.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 27.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 403,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $2,176,978.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,861 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,387 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

CNC stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 159,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

