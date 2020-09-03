TD Asset Management Inc. Has $143.34 Million Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 744,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410,623 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $143,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,290,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,370,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

NYSE:AON traded down $5.83 on Thursday, hitting $203.90. The company had a trading volume of 121,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.66. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.