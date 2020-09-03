TD Asset Management Inc. Has $145.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,109,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,019,027 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.53% of Cenovus Energy worth $145,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

CVE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 423,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

