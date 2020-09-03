TD Asset Management Inc. Has $77.57 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,606 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Atmos Energy worth $77,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 457,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,736,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,382,000 after purchasing an additional 70,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $299,990. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,053. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.23.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

