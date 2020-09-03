TD Asset Management Inc. Has $85.91 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $85,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 643,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,102. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

