TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Anthem worth $74,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.01. The stock had a trading volume of 72,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.27. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

