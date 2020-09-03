TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock worth $139,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,330,000 after buying an additional 309,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,691,000 after buying an additional 288,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $90,980,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

NYSE BLK traded down $28.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $579.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is $583.48 and its 200-day moving average is $517.54. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $609.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

