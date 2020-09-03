TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $144,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.52. 93,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,511. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.