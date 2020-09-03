TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554,057 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $100,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 91,869 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 746,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $30.73.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

